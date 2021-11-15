Lisa Rinna, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, mother dead at 93

Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois DeAndrade Rinna, died on Monday at age 93.

The "Real Houswives of Beverly Hills" star confirmed the news in a social media post.

"Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel," she wrote Monday alongside a photo of her mom when she was younger.

The 58-year-old took to her Instagram Story later to show more old photos of her mom, including a few in which she appears. The reality star’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also shared a post eulogizing her late grandmother.

LISA RINNA SAYS HER MOTHER LOIS WAS ATTACKED BY TRAILSIDE KILLER DAVID CARPENTER

"My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend," she wrote over a series of photos of her late grandmother. "My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… ‘I did it my way..’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05."

Page Six noted that the 20-year-old's post was referencing Frank Rinna, who died in January of 2016.

News of the Rinna family’s loss comes days after Lisa took to Instagram to reveal that her mother had suffered a very serious stroke, noting at the time that she was "transitioning."

LISA RINNA THANKS FANS FOR SUPPORTING DAUGHTER, DELILAH HAMLIN, AFTER HER OVERDOSE

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Rinna said on Wednesday on Instagram. "So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

Lois previously suffered a stroke. In May 2019 Rinna wrote on Twitter, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

Earlier in her life, Lois also survived an attack from a serial killer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"A few years ago before I was born my mom was attacked by a man that she worked with," the reality TV star said on a previous episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as reported by People magazine .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fortunately, Lois was brave enough to testify against her attacker, resulting in him receiving justice in the 1960s.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.