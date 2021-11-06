Lisa Rinna thanks fans for supporting daughter, Delilah Hamlin, after her overdose

Lisa Rinna is feeling grateful after fans showed her eldest daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, love and support.

Last week, Delilah revealed she accidentally overdosed on prescription pills and was just released from a voluntary treatment center in Arizona.

"Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

The 23-year-old model told her story in a tearful video post on Instagram during which she explained how her body became "dependent on Xanax" after a doctor overprescribed her various medications.

"My body got dependent on Xanax, number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol," Delilah recalled. "I took Benadryl with it, and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.

"He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes, like, 10 milligrams, and he gave me, like, 20 milligrams three times a day, and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day," she added.

Delilah also confessed her health this past year became "scary" as she was battling multiple illnesses including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections).

Delilah claimed she started noticing changes in her health after getting the second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. "After the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking," she said. "That's when everything kind of started."

She alleged that the vaccine might have caused "an autoimmune response in my body… Basically, it flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had."

The runway star clarified to her followers, "I'm not a doctor, but that's my theory." Delilah said she felt "hopeless" and "helpless" during this difficult period in her life.

Back in August, Delilah announced she was taking a break from social media to focus on her mental and physical well-being.

"On social media, we see what people want us to see. I want you to see that I'm not perfect," she said at the time. "For a long time, for many reasons, I didn't take my physical and mental health seriously. I wasn't taking it seriously, as it confuses people and even myself sometimes because I look fine or I look healthy, so people don't understand fully when I 'don't feel good.'"

"Right now I must prioritize my physical and mental health although I do feel weirdly guilty doing so. It's starting to get a bit scary," Delilah continued. "So if I'm not as present on social media, if I don't meet deadlines, if I don't seem [like] myself, if I don't respond to messages, this is why."