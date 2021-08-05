Lisa Rinna suggests Bravo edited out a 'screaming fight' between a 'RHOBH' producer and Erika Jayne

Lisa Rinna hinted that a "screaming fight" went down between a producer and her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Erika Jayne when the filming for this week's episode occurred.

However, the alleged scene was not included in the packaged episode that aired Wednesday night, according to the 58-year-old reality TV star.

"Dang it…I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta," Rinna claimed on her Instagram Stories. "Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f--king Bravo."

"I'll get in trouble for this in…..5, 4, 3, 2, 1," she added.

Jayne did not speak out about the alleged incident but did repost Rinna's Instagram Story on her own.

The episode did feature an argument between Jayne and her co-star Garcelle Beauvais. The two argued on camera after Beauvais brought up Jayne's estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"It was a private conversation that was picked up by production on the mics and then Garcelle, who was not present for the conversation, proceeded to ask Erika about it," a source told People magazine. "So of course Erika was upset. The editing was unfair and inaccurate."

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November of 2020. Shortly after, Girardi was accused of embezzling on multiple occasions.

Fox News has reached out to Bravo for comment.