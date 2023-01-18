Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis are 'up there being happy together'

In an effort to provide comfort to those grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, particularly her mother Priscilla, Dolly Parton is sharing what she believes is a beautiful reunion between a father and a daughter.

"Hopefully they're up there being happy together," she told Entertainment Tonight of the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, and Lisa Marie.

"And hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her, and we're all with her," she added.

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at 54. Following her death, Parton took to her Instagram to issue her condolences and offer solace to Priscilla.

"Priscilla, I know how sad you must be," the 76-year-old wrote. "May God comfort you at this time. Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you," she wrote directly to the late icon. "Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love you.

Speaking of her decision to share that statement, Parton revealed, "That was a sad, sad loss, and when I had made my statement I had said, you know, that I just wanted to send my sympathies to Priscilla ‘cause I can only imagine. You know that’s her only child, it was Elvis's only child."

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 through 1973. Divorced at the time of his death four years later, Lisa Marie was only 9 when her father passed away. Priscilla also has a 35-year-old son, Navarone Garibaldi, with film director Marco Garibaldi.

"I knew that he'd be waiting for her," Parton noted of Elvis and Lisa Marie's reunion.

"I thought, 'Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,' and we just all love that family, like family, and just wish them the best," she said of the Presleys. "That was a sad, sad loss."

When asked if she has spoken directly with Priscilla since the tragic loss of Lisa Marie, Parton explained she had not.

"She's been overwhelmed with all this. She knows we're all with her."

A memorial for Lisa Marie will be held at Graceland on Jan. 22. Both Elvis and Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin Keough are buried there. A representative for the late singer confirmed she will be laid to rest next to Keough.

A cause of death has not been revealed, but authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital that sheriff's deputies responded to a "not breathing call," on Jan. 12.