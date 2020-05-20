Lisa Kudrow was unaware of US Space Force while filming 'Space Force' comedy: 'I had no idea'

Lisa Kudrow apparently didn't know there was a real-life Space Force when she was filming the series of the same name for Netflix.

The "Friends" alum is part of the starry cast for the streaming giant's upcoming workplace sitcom inspired by Donald Trump's initiation of the US Space Force.

While the series has roots in real life, Kudrow, 56, was completely unaware.

'FRIENDS' STAR LISA KUDROW SHARES WHAT CHARACTER PHOEBE WOULD BE DOING IN QUARANTINE

“I had no idea, I really did not know that the president said, ‘Let's have a Space Force.’ I mean, I just can't keep up, so I missed that one," the actress admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "It was just, ‘We're doing the show, why don't you do it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah! Of course! Why wouldn't I?’"

Kudrow said she was swayed to participate in the show by the opportunity to work with writer Greg Daniels and stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich and more.

"But sorry, dumba-- here didn’t know there was actually a Space Force," Kudrow continued. "And it's so embarrassing because when I saw the last State of the Union and he mentioned Space Force, I went, ‘Oh! It's a real thing!’"

Kudrow said that the U.S. Space Force never came up while they were shooting the show, which she believes is because everyone assumed she knew it existed.

STEVE CARELL 'NAMED' SPACE FORCE BOSS IN AIR MUSEUM'S 'CREATIVE AND HUMOROUS PRANK'

"I usually keep up with what's going on, but to me, there's so much — and sometimes I don't know what's a joke and what isn't. I don't mean with this show, I mean in life — that I missed it," she confessed.

Even though she had just filmed a comedy about sending the military to space, Kudrow said that she's relatively open to the idea of the real-life Space Force.

“I just thought, ‘Oh, okay. I guess we need a Space Force to protect all of our equipment up there,’” the star said. “And now there's a race to Mars, so I guess we do. I guess we need a Space Force. I don't know. I'm nice that way. I’m like, “Okay, well if you say we need it. I mean, I guess.'”

In fact, once she learned that Space Force was real, she had an entirely new appreciation for the show, calling it "a great balancing act."

"It's not for or against anyone or anything. It's patriotic and it's pro-decency. So that's a good thing," she said.

Kudrow plays Maggie, wife to Carell's General Mark Naird who is tasked with heading the Space Force.

"She's the perfect general's wife and is supportive and tries to behave. And also, she loves her husband," Kudrow said. "Mark and Maggie are forced to navigate a big challenge to their relationship: Is she a badass or is she not?"

The cast is full of stars, including Noah Emmerich and Ben Schwartz with appearances from Jane Lynch, Patrick Warburton and more -- Kudrow shot her role quickly, however, meaning she didn't run into many of the stars on set.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Greg [Daniels] let me see some of the stuff they had shot and roughly put together. So I did see who was there. I was blown away. That first episode I was like, 'Oh my God, look who's in the war room! Oh my God. Oh, he's in it? Oh, wow. Oh, look who’s in it! Oh my God,'" she recalled. "And then I was like, 'Oh good, I'm glad I already said yes, so it doesn't look like I'm just impressed with whoever else is there.'"

"Space Force" debuts on Netflix on May 29.