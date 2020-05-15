'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow shares what character Phoebe would be doing in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow is sharing what she believes her iconic character Phoebe Buffay would be doing with her time in quarantine.

The 56-year-old actress journeyed back to her days on the beloved sitcom in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times. She dreamed up how she and her on-screen husband Mike Hannigan, played by Paul Rudd, would be passing time in self-isolation if they were to have started a family.

"I feel like if they'd had kids she would be militarist about creating art. So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects," Kudrow told the publication.

The actress also imagined how "Friends" would be different today if it had not debuted back in 1994.

"It would not be an all-white cast, for sure. I’m not sure what else," she said. "But, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong. Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive."

She also explained how she's self-isolating at home with her real-life husband, Michael Stern, and their son, Julian, 22. It turns out, quarantining in Los Angeles isn't that far off from what she was doing prior to the surge of the global pandemic.

"I don't have any complaints," Kudrow admitted, adding she is in "fortunate circumstances."

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Kudrow said she'd spend her weekends "never leaving the house anyway." The downtime then, she said, "was heaven."

Of course, like many other Hollywood stars, Kudrow's acting career has been placed on the back burner due to the coronavirus shifting major release dates and postponing live events. The "Friends" cast also fell victim to this, as the cast's much-anticipated HBO Max reunion has been pushed back.

"No audience has seen us together since the show was over," Kudrow added. "We will reminisce, talk about what was going on behind the scenes. It’s not us playing our characters. It’s not an episode. It’s not scripted. It’s six of us coming together for the first time in I don’t know how long."

Despite the postponement, Kudrow said she's "really looking forward" to the reunion. She also credited her co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc for remembering "everything" from the hit show. In March, Courteney Cox confessed she was rewatching the entire series because she had forgotten so much about its plot.

"I keep getting asked all these questions about 'Friends,'" Cox told Jimmy Kimmel. "People ask me to do trivia things. I did a thing with Charlie Puth, I did something with Celeste Barber. I don't remember even being on the show!"