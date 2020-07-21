Lindsey Vonn wears cheeky bikini while ‘training' her dog 'for the Olympics'

Lindsey Vonn and her dog Bear are perfecting their swimming skills during quarantine.

The Olympic skier shared a video on Instagram on Monday showing off her pool sessions with the canine.

Vonn, 35, wore a cheeky black bikini as she practiced diving and doing laps in the water.

The video set to the song “Summer Days” by Martin Garrix, featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump, showed the athlete and her dog diving at the same time.

“Back to training Bear for the Olympics. He’s making progress, look out @m_phelps00 🏊‍♂️ #doggiepaddle,” she captioned the clip.

In the comments section, Michael Phelps responded, “Love the form!! Gotta get a relay going!!”

Vonn’s fiance P.K. Subban was more focused on the Olympic skier’s toned body. “I see glutes,” he wrote along with the peach emoji.

The professional skier and her dog have been working on their swimming amid quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Vonn shared another clip of their pool session. “It’s too bad the Olympics were delayed a year... Bear and I were in peak form 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ #partnerswim #terribleform,” she captioned the photo.