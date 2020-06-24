Lindsey Vonn shows off her 'goofball' side in cheeky bikini

Lindsey Vonn got silly in a new post on social media.

The 35-year-old former alpine ski racer posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "I'm a 24/7 goofball," as she posed in a cheeky bikini. Her blond hair is windblown as she lies on a rock in the sun.

The pic was an outtake from Vonn's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in 2019.

Vonn also has been posting her intense workouts on social media ever since getting back in the gym amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She works with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson and likes to get competitive with fellow pro-athlete fiance P.K. Subban. The Olympic gold-medalist and the NHL star got engaged in August 2019.

While in quarantine, Vonn got creative with her workouts. She told Bleacher Report, "I always look for inspiration because it can be anywhere."

"For one of my workouts... I had a jug of bleach to get some extra weight because I had no dumbbells. I did one circuit workout with two Costco-sized bottles of olive oil. Just try to be creative, anything in your house can be used to work out with. As long as you're open-minded and you have an imagination you can really make your home a gym no matter where you live," she added.

She also teamed up with Under Armour and its MyFitnessPal to create the Get Strong with Lindsey Vonn program to help others on their fitness journeys.

"It's important that we all work together to lift each other up," Vonn said. "I think fitness is one of the most important things for staying positive during this time. I just want to promote fitness as much as I can."

While fitness will always be a part of Vonn's life, the athlete is also shifting her focus to other projects since retiring from the slopes in February 2019 after three decades of competing.

Vonn is working with former pro-wrestling star Dwayne Johnson on designing sports apparel and will be serving as an executive producer on a film with director/actor Robert Redford.

She joked to the Denver Post, "I want to take over the world, one business at a time."