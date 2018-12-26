Lindsay Lohan's stepmother Kate Major arrested for allegedly attacking bus driver

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother Kate Major spent Christmas behind bars after allegedly attacking a bus driver.

Major, 36, was traveling for the holidays on a Bieber Tourways bus in Allentown, Pa. and attacked the driver after they missed her stop, The Blast reports. The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the arrest to the publication and said she was booked at the Lehigh County Jail.

This is not Major’s first alcohol related arrest. She was busted for DUI in 2014, drunkenly attacking her husband in 2015, and drunkenly beating a cop in 2016.

It’s been a rough year for Major, who filed for divorce from Michael Lohan, 58, in September. Their marriage was filled with domestic abuse allegations on both sides and explosive arguments. The couple shares two children, Landon, 5, and Logan, 4.

They met through Lindsay while Major was an entertainment reporter, and tied the knot in 2014. Lindsay was not at the wedding.

