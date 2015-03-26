Lindsay Lohan questioned by police after alleged burglary in Hollywood home

Lindsay Lohan was interviewed by police Monday regarding an apparent burglary at a Hollywood Hills home the previous night, but Lohan insists she had nothing to do with it.

According to TMZ sources, Lohan slept over at the home in question Sunday night after a small get together, along with several guests, and when everyone woke up this morning, the owner of the home claimed expensive jewelry had been stolen from the property.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that police were called to the home and interviewed everyone inside, including Lohan.

Lohan was very cooperative, but claimed she had nothing to do with any missing jewelry.



As of now, Lindsay is not considered a suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.

Lohan was charged in 2011 with felony grand theft charges related to a $2,500 necklace she stole from a Venice, Calif., jewelry store. She pled no contest to misdemeanor theft and violating her probation from an earlier conviction. She spent a few hours in jail because of overcrowding issues, and completed 480 hours of community service.