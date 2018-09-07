Lindsay Lohan planning to open island resort in Dubai
Lindsay Lohan is planning to launch an island resort in Dubai called Lindsayland after the “Mean Girls” star’s managed to find success as a hospitality entrepreneur, with multiple clubs in Greece.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lohan — who’s filming a reality show for MTV about her Greek businesses — posted a photo of what she called a “prototype” complex in Dubai, creatively dubbing it “Lindsayland.”
The caption also called the idea “Lohan Island Dubai.”
The image she posted actually comes from plans for a property called Jasmine Garden on Dubai’s man-made archipelago the World, whose group of islands were constructed to resemble a map when viewed from overhead.
According to a 2012 report on Emirates 24/7, investors in the project were “offered a full refund by the developer,” and the project was put on hold.
The website for the planned project had promised 131 residences, a five-star spa and gourmet restaurants.
In January, Lohan Instagrammed herself on a beach on the isle, proclaiming, “Soon this will be Lohan Island.”
A rep for Lohan did not get back to us.