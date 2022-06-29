Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari says marriage to pop singer has been a 'fairytale'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam Asghari opened up about his "surreal" marriage to pop star Britney Spears in a recent interview.

"I have to wear this thing now," Asghari joked while talking with "Good Morning America." "It’s heavy, man."

"It’s just been surreal," he added. "We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."

Asghari and Spears got married on June 9 in an intimate ceremony with friends and family in attendance.

"We only had like 50-70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that's what we did," Asghari said.

The "Toxic" singer met Asghari while filming the music video for her song "Slumber Party." After dating for years, the model proposed to Spears in September 2021.

The wedding came nearly seven months after a judge ruled Spears could be released from her conservatorship. The pop star was placed under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears beginning in 2008.

"She's amazing. She's doing great. She's my wife," Asghari said.

"It hasn't hit me yet," the actor said when asked how it felt to call Spears his "wife." "The husband thing hasn't hit me yet."

Asghari has been expanding his acting career and stars alongside Mel Gibson in "The Hot Seat." The film will premiere on July 1.

"I didn't really get noticed until my wife gave me this platform to work with, so I'm always appreciative of that," Asghari told "Good Morning America." "But let's not take away from the fact that I've been working hard and I was already acting. I don't take any opportunity that I have for granted."

"I really try to stay positive about everything that's happening."

Spears' storied pop career is an inspiration for Asghari.

"Just being in a relationship with someone who has achieved so much, so many great things, at such a young age kind of gives me the understanding and teaches me so much for the little things I'm going to achieve, or the big things," he explained. "God knows what. It's up to me."