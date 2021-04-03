Expand / Collapse search
Linda Torres, 'Big Ang' star, dead at 67

The former reality star died shortly after being diagnosed with coronavirus

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Linda Torres, known for appearing on the reality series "Big Ang," has died.

The reality star passed away Thursday at Staten Island University Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Janine Detore, the sister of late "Big Ang" star Angela Raiola, told TMZ. She was 67.

Detore also remembered her friend in a somber post on Instagram.

"Rest In Peace my friend ♥️ you’ll be missed 😔 your bday was in between me & Angela you were our family .. we love you always , Angela take care of @blondelindavh1 #onlythegooddieyoung," Detore captioned a photo of the star.

Linda Torres and Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola were known as reality stars.

Linda Torres and Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola were known as reality stars. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Torres recently underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to TMZ. Her daughters were taking care of her after the surgery and brought her back to the hospital after she developed a fever. She then tested positive for the coronavirus and had been placed on a ventilator.

In addition to her appearances on "Big Ang," Torres also appeared on "Mob Wives."

Raiola died in 2016 of cancer. "Big Ang" was a spinoff of "Mob Wives" and ran for one season on VH1 back in 2012.

