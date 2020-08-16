Actress Linda Manz from 'Days of Heaven' and 'Out of the Blue' dead at 58

Actress Linda Manz, best known for her roles in the movies “Days of Heaven” and “Out of the Blue” died on Friday at age 58 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

News of her death was confirmed by her son, Michael Guthrie, after he started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for her funeral and other arrangements.

“Linda passed away August 14 after battling with lung cancer and pneumonia. she leaves behind a husband two son's (sic) and three grand children who all love and miss her tremendously, Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma and a great friend who was loved by many,” the page reads.

The actress, who had taken a step back from the spotlight in the 1980s after a lucrative career in film, got her start in the 1978 movie “Days of Heaven” when she was just 15 years old, according to Variety. She played Linda, the younger sister of Richard Gere’s character Bill, who flees with him and his girlfriend from Chicago to Texas after Bill murders someone. She also provided the voice narration for the film, which went on to earn an Academy Award for best cinematography.

Although her last two roles in “The Game” and “Gummo” were in 1997, they marked a rare break for her after stepping away from the industry in the mid-1980s. Entertainment Tonight reports the star was growing frustrated at the time by all the new talent coming onto the Hollywood scene at the onset of the 1980s and felt she was getting lost in the shuffle. The mom of three reportedly decided to dedicate herself to parenting at that stage in her life.

Following the news of her death, celebrities such as Natasha Lyonne, Edgar Wright, Chloë Sevigny paid tribute to the late actress on social media.

“RIP Linda Manz, truly iconic for her roles in Days Of Heaven & Out Of The Blue (memorably sampled by Primal Scream), but when I think of her, the first indelible performance that springs to mind is as Peewee from Phillip Kaufman’s The Wanderers. Watch one of her movies tonight,” Wright wrote on Twitter.