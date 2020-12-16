Lily James and Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu series

One of Hollywood's most infamous couples is getting the streaming series treatment.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are playing "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in an upcoming limited series for Hulu.

The couple's tumultuous relationship was tabloid gold, especially when their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and made public.

Seth Rogen is producing the project and set to play the man who stole the tape. "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is helming the series written by Rob Siegel.

BIKINI-CLAD PAMELA ANDERSON PLEAS FOR TRUMP TO PARDON JULIAN ASSANGE

Other producers include Dave Franco and Evan Goldberg. The series will start shooting in spring 2021.

Deadline first reported the news and revealed the series will focus on their whirlwind romance, shotgun wedding, the leaked sex tape and the legal dispute surrounding its release.

Anderson and Lee are reportedly not involved in the making of the show but know it's in production. The real-life couple married on February 19, 1995, after four days of knowing each other.

TOMMY LEE SAYS HE WAS DRINKING ‘2 GALLONS’ OF VODKA PER DAY LAST YEAR: REPORT

They have two sons together Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 23.

During the marriage, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse after assaulting Anderson. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to six months in jail. The couple divorced in 1998.

James is best known for her role in "Cinderella" and "Mamma Mia!" Stan is best known for playing the Winter Soldier in the Marvel franchise "Captain America."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's reprising the role in the "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series premiering in 2021 on Disney+.