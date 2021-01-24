Seth Rogen, Ted Cruz get into Twitter feud over Walt Disney's legacy

A Twitter feud between actor Seth Rogen and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz escalated this weekend over a Disney movie and saw the comedian and lawmaker spar over Walt Disney’s legacy.

The exchange began Thursday when the Texas lawmaker responded to a tweet from MGM Studios asking the public what was the first movie they saw in theaters.

"Fantasia," Cruz responded. "It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried–I was 4. My Mom had to take me out. Good times."

The following day, Rogen responded to Cruz’s tweet about the 1940 Disney classic.

"Everyone who made that film would hate you," the "Superbad" actor wrote.

Cruz replied Saturday: "They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican."

But the tit-for-tat wouldn’t end there.

Rogen would later tweet at Cruz: "All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s---."

Cruz shot back that those aligned with the Democratic Party will try to cancel anyone they disagree with, adding that "a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative" and "muzzled by the fascist left."

Rogen had first unleashed his fury at Cruz on Wednesday shortly after the Texas Senator slammed President Biden's move to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the lievlihoods of Americans," Cruz tweeted.

The tweet led Rogen to respond directly to Cruz with profanity: "F--k off you fascist."

