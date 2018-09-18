'Stranger Things' star David Harbour officiates fan's wedding in show costume

David Harbour delivered on his vow to help a fan recite her own.

In January 2018, the “Stranger Things” actor promised to officiate a fan named Ericka’s wedding if her request got 125,000 retweets and if the date didn’t conflict with his filming schedule for Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.

“I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing,” he wrote at the time, “and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece.”

Over the weekend, Harbour, 43, revealed that he’d followed through on his promise, tweeting a photo of himself in costume as Sheriff Jim Hopper at Ericka’s nuptials.

“Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets,” he wrote. “And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois, made good on our promise we made all those months ago.”

It’s not the first dream Harbour has made come true for his fans: He previously posed for another fan’s yearbook photos at her request.

