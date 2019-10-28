David Harbour shares first Instagram picture with Lily Allen: ‘The prince, princess and the parking lot’

David Harbour and Lily Allen are Instagram official.

On Monday, Harbour, the star of Netflix's wildly popular series "Stranger Things," shared a photo of himself and Allen at Disney's Magic Kingdom dressed as a prince and princess.

"The prince, princess and the parking lot," Harbour, 44, captioned the pic.

"That seven dwarves mine ride is the best one in the whole damn park," he continued. "Go on, fight me."

Harbour himself wore a blue and gold cape, while Allen, 34, whore a pink and purple dress. The photo was snapped in a parking lot mirror while Allen looked down at her shoes.

Rumors of a romance between the two have swirled for some time, beginning in 2018. Since then, the two have played coy about their relationship, but during Harbour's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig, Allen did post photos of him on her Instagram story, captioned "mine."

Allen also posted a photo from a recent trip to Disney World, but it featured a different fella: Chewbacca.

In addition to "Stranger Things," Harbour starred in "Hellboy" and "Suicide Squad." He will play a major role in 2020's "Black Widow." Allen released her last album, "No Shame," in 2018.