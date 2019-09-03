David Harbour and Lily Allen continue to fuel dating rumors after being spotted together at boxing match

Things are heating up for Lily Allen and “Stranger Things” star David Harbour.

The couple was spotted by an eagle-eyed fan at a boxing match together in London over the weekend.

“@DavidKHarbour When on earth did this happen!?” the fan wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of her TV screen showing the couple at the event. “I’m baffled! Hahaaa #LilyAllen Thought I knew all the gossip!”

Earlier on Friday, Allen, 34, posted a photo of herself at a tube station waiting for the train to take her to the match at the O2 Arena to watch Vasily Lomachenko and Luke Campbell duke it out.

“Fight Night,” she captioned the pic.

Allen and Harbour, 44, first sparked dating rumors in early August when they were spotted in the West End seeing a performance of “The Lehman Trilogy” at the Piccadilly Theater.

The “Smile” singer split from her ex MC Meridian Dan earlier this year, while it appears Harbour split from girlfriend Alison Sudol sometime after Mother’s Day, which was the last time she posted a photo with him. After Allen and Harbour were photographed together, Sudol, 34, posted a cryptic Instagram photo about letting go.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.