David Harbour, Lily Allen spark engagement rumors after she's spotted wearing ring

Lily Allen and David Harbour are again sparking speculation that they’re engaged.

The singer wore a ring when she stepped out in NYC with the “Stranger Things” star Thursday.

The two have been inseparable since they went public with their relationship in September, and Allen sparked wedding rumors when she wore a gold band last month.

Allen, 34, has two daughters with Sam Cooper, whom she divorced in 2018.

She joined Harbour, 44, at an afterparty when he hosted “SNL” in October — and delighted in captioning “Mine” on a screenshot of his buff muscles on the show.

Reps didn’t get back to us

This article originally appeared in Page Six.