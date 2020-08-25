Lili Reinhart 'really didn’t' want to do underwear scene on 'Riverdale': 'I don’t have the CW girl body'

Lili Reinhart shot to fame because of her role on the CW series "Riverdale" and is very aware that young girls look up to her.

The 23-year-old actress admitted that she, like many others, deals with body confidence and insecurity issues.

“I don’t have the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated.”

“I can’t preach body positivity if I don’t practice it,” Reinhart continued. “So even if I’m not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”

Back in February, the "Hustlers" star responded to a fan’s since-deleted tweet about "Riverdale" perpetuating stereotypes about young people with perfect bodies on TV.

"Don't you think TV shows like this aimed at teenagers are contributing to unrealistic body expectations [and] body image issues?" asked the fan in the tweet.

Reinhart answered, "Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled."

"Even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like."

Reinhart continued: “But I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.”

“This is still something I struggle with on a daily basis. And it doesn’t help when I’m being compared to other women,” she wrote. “I have gained weight due to depression the last two months and I’ve felt very insecure about it.”

“And I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape.”

She concluded: “This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies. So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite role model).”