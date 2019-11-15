Lili Reinhart opens up about depression, body dysmorphia struggles: ‘It's something that never goes away'

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her intense bouts with depression and how she’s overcome some of the most trying moments in her young life and career.

Speaking to Glamour UK for the publication’s November digital issue, the 23-year-old “Riverdale” star detailed her personal struggles with mental health.

"Depression has affected me in so many ways. It's something that never goes away,” she said. "I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don't want to do anything and I question myself. I don't know how to handle stress very well. I find that talking about it and sharing my experience with other people, and reminding myself that I’m not alone has been incredibly therapeutic."

Reinhart said she’s experienced stints of “crippling anxiety” and admitted that writing poetry and seeing a therapist helped her cope with her emotions.

"Seeing the therapist allowed me to be understood. The goal for me has been to always leave therapy feeling a couple of inches taller. Feeling like I've alleviated myself of a problem by learning how to solve it,” the “Surviving Jack” actress explained.

“Not everything has a straight answer – it's not just going to take one session – but I start to think, 'I've grown, I've done this, I've figured this out, now I can go off into the world and try to put what I’ve learned into action.' That's how I look at therapy. I am not crazy, and I am not problematic. I am just a human who's feeling something in a different way than some other people would," added Reinhart.

The “Hustlers” star said another issue she sees plaguing not only young people in Hollywood, but people throughout the world is the social media effect spurring positive and negative feelings towards body image, which for Reinhart, led to body dysmorphia.

"Even today, I see myself in the mirror and think, this doesn't look the way the world tells me it should. I don't have a cinched, minuscule waist. I do have curves, I have cellulite, my arms aren't stick thin,” she lamented.

“This is my body and we’re told that it should fit certain proportions. There's such a disgusting problem right now with people photoshopping their bodies. Obviously, there's a reason why people do it, they're insecure, they feel like they're not good enough, and that's incredibly sad."

The “Charlie’s Angels” performer said the negative feelings towards cellulite “really pisses” her off.

"It's this weird thing where people think that it's unnatural or a symbol of being fat," she said. "It’s so f--ked up because cellulite is just a part of the human body. It's just genetic, it's like having freckles on your face. It’s something that is there, you're born with it, and it's become this disgusting thing.”

She continued: “We're told; 'We need to laser this away, no one wants to see that.' There's nothing more beautiful than when I see stretch marks, or cellulite, and people's real skin."

Reinhart reflected on how far she has come in just three short years on her journey into stardom and noted that self-love and overcoming confidence issues come with the ride. In just a few short years, Reinhart went from sleeping on a floor mattress in a friend’s apartment while auditioning for roles, to being a mainstay on TV and carving her path for future success.

"I was from a small town in Ohio, from a middle-class family, I knew no one in the acting business. I didn't have a baton passed down to me from an actor in my family,” she said. “I did it on my own from sheer passion and knowing that this is what I was good at, and this is what I wanted to do.

“There truly is a lot of power in struggle and survival, and that's what makes you a strong person."