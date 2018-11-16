Lil Xan announces plans to go to rehab to help treat drug addiction

Lil Xan said Wednesday he was going to enter rehab to help with his drug addiction struggles.

The 22-year-old rapper, who has opened up in the past about his substance abuse struggles in the wake of the Mac Miller and Lil Peep’s deaths, hopes to come out of rehab clean to finish his album.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab,” Xan wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to XXL Mag. “I leave in like 5 days And I couldn't be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!”

Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, said his next album was going to be a tribute to Miller, who died in September after overdosing on a mix of cocaine, fentanyl and ethanol.

“Mac Miller hit too close to home. I know we struggle with the same problems and I just feel like it's time to get better,” Xan told TMZ in an interview Thursday, adding that he’s been struggling with hydrocodone and opioids.

The Redlands, Calif., native recently canceled several tour dates due to his addiction battles, according to TMZ.