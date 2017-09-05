Lil Wayne reportedly out of hospital, his daughter says he's 'doing fine' after alleged hospitalization

Rapper Lil Wayne is reportedly out of the hospital and taking some time off after suffering multiple seizures.

Lil Wayne was allegedly hospitalized Sunday after suffering two seizures in Chicago. TMZ reported the rapper is out and, per the doctor's orders, taking time off from work.

Lil Wayne’s daughter, 18-year-old Reginae Carter, tweeted Monday: “My dad is doing fine everyone! Thanks for the concerns. You guys are amazing."

Carter tweeted after: "Oh yeah .. & don’t believe everything you hear."

Lil Wayne, 34, was reportedly found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room Sunday after suffering a seizure. He reportedly had a second seizure at Northwestern Memorial Hospital later on.

TMZ reported that the rapper had to cancel his Las Vegas show following the hospitalization.

Lil Wayne admitted in 2013 that he was epileptic and was prone to seizures, US Weekly reported.

"The bad news is I'm an epileptic, I'm prone to seizures," the rapper said in an interview with a Los Angeles radio station. "Like, this isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I've had a bunch of seizures, y'all just never hear about them."

“But this time it got real bad 'cause I had three of them in a row and on the third one, my heart rate went down to like 30 percent. Basically, I could've died, so that is why it was so serious. But the reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest, overworking myself," the “Got Money” rapper concluded.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also had two seizures in June 2016 prompting his plane to make an emergency landing in Omaha, Neb., according to E! News.