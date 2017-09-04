Rapper Lil Wayne reportedly hospitalized following multiple seizures

Rapper Lil Wayne was taken to a Chicago hospital on Sunday after reportedly being found unconscious in his hotel room.

According to TMZ, Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a seizure in his hotel room and suffered a second at the hospital.

The incident comes more than a year after the rap star, whose Grammy wins include the best rap album award in 2008 for “The Carter III,” was treated after suffering what his representatives called two minor seizures. However, as a result of his current medical condition, The Wrap reports that he was forced to cancel a concert scheduled for Sunday night at Drai’s Nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

Four years ago, Lil Wayne spent several days at a Los Angeles hospital, after which he told Power 106 he was epileptic and prone to seizures.

Representatives for Lil Wayne were not immediately available for comment.

The New York Post contributed to this report.