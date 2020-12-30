Lil Pump speaks out after JetBlue Airways ban; denies coronavirus exists

Lil Pump is speaking out about mask mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Gucci Gang" rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, was recently banned from flying JetBlue Airways because he allegedly refused to abide by the airline's COVID-19 safety protocols and wouldn't wear a face mask during a flight.

Now, the stout Donald Trump supporter is explaining why he doesn't want to wear a mask. TMZ caught the 20-year-old walking through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday and Garcia remained steadfast in his belief that he doesn't "believe" in the novel virus.

"I don’t believe in corona[virus]," Garcia responded when asked by the outlet's field producer why he continues to defy mask protocols.

LIL PUMP ATTENDS TRUMP RALLY WEARING 'MAGA' HAT AFTER DECLARING HIS SUPPORT FOR THE PRESIDENT

"You don't believe in COVID?" the producer asks, to which Garcia responds: "Nope."

JETBLUE UPDATES FACE MASK POLICY, WILL NO LONGER ALLOW CUSTOMERS TO CLAIM EXEMPTIONS

After wishing the camera guy a "Happy New Year" Garcia proceeded to his gate – this time at the Delta terminal in LAX.

Garcia raged against JetBlue on Monday and spewed a number of expletives towards the airline and "everybody that’s working there" after he had his flying privileges revoked. "Y’all b---hes some bums!" he pressed before declaring, "all 2020, 21, I ain’t wearing no f—king mask, b---h! Corona’s fake!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A JetBlue representative confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Garcia "became verbally abusive" after he was asked "multiple times" to wear a face covering and refused. The rapper was en route to Los Angeles, Calif., from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., USA Today first reported.

His return reservation "was canceled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue," JetBlue rep Derek Dombrowski said. "The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, when speaking briefly with the gossip site’s cameraman on Wednesday, Garcia was wearing a face covering, albeit the wrong way.

A rep for Garcia did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.