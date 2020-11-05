Lil Pump declares President Trump 'will be reelected'

Lil Pump is confident President Trump will be reelected.

The rapper, who has publicly endorsed Trump and attended one of his rallies over the weekend, took to Twitter Wednesday to offer some advice for Americans as votes continue to be counted.

"Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected," the 20-year-old wrote in a tweet, tagging the president.

His public support for Trump began last week when the “Be Like Me” artist took to Instagram to share a Photoshopped image of himself shaking hands with the president. He captioned the picture, “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020.”

The rapper followed up that post with a video shared on his Instagram Story in which he gave an expletive-filled explanation for his endorsement. He insulted Democratic nominee Joe Biden, noting that he takes issue with his plan to tax wealthy people, a category the artist believes he falls under.

The social media endorsement caught so much backlash that Lil Pump’s label, Tha Lights Global, issued a statement to Billboard saying that it supports its musicians’ rights to vote the way they wish, but noted that it backs Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for the White House.

Lil Pump also attended the president’s "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" on Sunday in Miami-Dade County, Fla. The young artist was photographed wearing a red MAGA hat while listening to Trump speak.

MMA artist Colby Covington on Election Day tweeted a photo of himself and the rapper both sporting red MAGA hats in front of a jet.

