Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik postpones US tour following ‘heartbreaking loss’

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has postponed his U.S. tour dates following the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Malik wrote, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky tour."

Malik informed fans that the dates were being rescheduled to January and tickets would remain valid for the new dates.

"Love you all and thank you for your understanding," he concluded.

LIAM PAYNE'S DEATH: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT AUTOPSY RESULTS, 911 CALL AND DAYS LEADING TO DEADLY HOTEL FALL

Malik and Payne were part of the hit boy band One Direction for six years alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

Payne died Oct. 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Last week, One Direction released a statement on social media mourning the loss of their bandmate.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," they wrote. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky tour." — Zayn Malik

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 31-year-old had recently attended one of Horan's concerts in Argentina.

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently," Horan wrote in his statement. "I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking. My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth and Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler."

Other members of the band shared tributes to Payne on social media, including Malik, who called Payne his "brother."

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly," he wrote. "I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever. There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and know how loved you are. Love you bro."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2008, Payne was discovered by Simon Cowell while auditioning for "The X Factor" when he was 14. He returned to audition in 2010 and was selected to become part of a supergroup with Horan, Malik, Styles and Tomlinson.

One Direction signed with Cowell after "The X Factor," and became one of the bestselling boy bands of all time.

Cowell paid tribute to Payne in a statement on Instagram, writing, "Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."

He continued: "This is so difficult to put in words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Payne was honored during the in memoriam segment.

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.