Liam Payne, One Direction singer, dead at 31

Liam Payne, a singer in One Direction, has died. He was 31.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately made available, but local officials confirmed the singer fell from a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to The Associated Press.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard at the Casa Sur Hotel in Palermo, and declined to provide further information about the incident, the outlet reported.

Crescenti also told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances, and an autopsy would be conducted. Local media reports noted Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's concert.

In 2008, Payne was discovered by Simon Cowell while auditioning for "The X Factor" when he was 14. Despite being cut, he returned to the show two years later, and was placed with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form a super group which later placed third in the competition.

One Direction signed with Cowell after "The X Factor," and became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.