One Direction member Liam Payne engaged to model girlfriend Maya Henry: report

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged, Fox News can confirm.

Rumors started swirling when the 26-year-old musician and the 20-year-old model were spotted out at London's Novikov restaurant on Thursday and Henry was sporting a huge diamond engagement ring.

His reps confirmed to Fox News the couple will indeed be tying the knot.

Payne and Henry first started dating two years ago but went public with their relationship with a post on social media in September 2019. In celebration of his song "Stack It Up," the singer thanks Henry "for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is."

Payne was previously in a long-term relationship with Cheryl Cole. They had a son Bear in 2017 but broke up in July 2018.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Payne announced on Twitter at the time. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Since the breakup, Payne and Cole have been co-parenting, and in April 2019, she called the former boy band member "a great dad."

"He's much softer than me," Cole told The Telegraph. "But it is what it is, and I'm OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It's your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have."