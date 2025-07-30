Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson develop hot chemistry after he swore off dating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson appeared to seal their rumored romance with an on-air kiss, months after the "Taken" star swore off dating.

In October, Neeson was asked by People if he was open to dating.

"No, in a word. I’m past all that," he said at the time.

Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, star in the movie "The Naked Gun," and they've been sparking romance rumors since their press tour began.

LIAM NEESON CONFESSES HE'S 'MADLY IN LOVE' WITH CO-STAR PAMELA ANDERSON

Neeson previously admitted he was "in love" with his co-star.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film," Neeson told People in October.

Anderson also complimented Neeson, saying he's "the perfect gentleman."

"He brings out the best in you … with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," Pamela said.

Anderson and Neeson have kept their dating lives relatively private in recent years. Neeson had not being romantically linked to anyone in over a decade, but their kiss on the "Today" show Tuesday morning seemingly confirmed their off-screen romance.

The former Playboy model has been married five times, and her first husband was rocker Tommy Lee. She had a short marriage to Kid Rock , then married Rick Salomon, divorced him and married him again before they split for good. Her most recent marriage to bodyguard Day Hayhurst ended in 2021.

HELEN MIRREN SAYS ROMANCE WITH LIAM NEESON WAS REAL BUT THEY 'WERE NOT MEANT TO BE TOGETHER'

The "Taken" actor was previously married to "Parent Trap" star Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her unexpected death at age 45 in 2009.

A year and a half after Richardson's death, Neeson began dating British publicist Freya St Johnston, but the pair split in 2012 after two years together.

Before Neeson met Richardson, the actor was in a relationship with Julia Roberts after they co-starred in 1987's "Satisfaction," when she was 19 and he was 35. He was also rumored to have dated Barbra Streisand and Helen Mirren.

Anderson and Neeson have been on the road together for premieres leading up to the movie's release Aug. 1.

The co-stars made it a family affair at the New York premiere Monday, posing on the red carpet with their children. Anderson was accompanied by her sons, Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, while Neeson was joined by Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, his children with Richardson.

The former "Baywatch" star was spotted kissing Neeson on the cheek as the actor held his co-star tight during another film premiere in London.

In May, Anderson teased that her chemistry with Neeson was undeniable.

"Our chemistry was clear from the start. We have the utmost respect for one another," Anderson told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

She called Neeson "mysterious," "inspiring" and a "true gentleman," and Anderson said working with him was "electric in a way. He is a legend and deserving of the title."

Last week, Pamela uploaded a series of photos to Instagram from the London and Berlin movie premieres of "Naked Gun." The last post in her dump was a video of Anderson and Neeson recreating the iconic "Titanic" scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Anderson said she just went to the front of the boat and spread her arms wide.

"I was scared she was going to fall in," Neeson said.

The pair's social media footprint has been traced back to June 2024. Chops Lobster Bar in Boca Raton, Florida shared a picture of the duo smiling and posing for a picture after they dined at the restaurant.

"Look who decided to join us this weekend! It was a pleasure serving Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson dinner at Chops Lobster Bar," the establishment captioned its post.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.