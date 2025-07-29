Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson caught 'making out' on live TV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were caught getting very cozy with one another.

The "Naked Gun" co-stars appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday morning, and at one point during the show, they were shown with their arms around each other in what appeared to be a passionate embrace.

Neeson, 73, gave Anderson, 58, a steamy kiss before the pair turned to the camera, looking surprised.

LIAM NEESON CONFESSES HE’S ‘MADLY IN LOVE’ WITH CO-STAR PAMELA ANDERSON

The hosts are heard in the background saying, "They’re making out on the ‘Today’ show!"

Anderson and Neeson were also asked about relationship rumors during their interview, when host Craig Melvin asked, "What’s the deal here?"

"You’re both single right now. There’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?"

Neeson looked stunned. "Craig!" he shot back.

Anderson added, "What? I don’t understand the question."

But behind the blushes and playful deflections, the pair admitted there’s something real between them — at least on-screen.

"I had never met Pamela before," Neeson explained. "We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry — as two actors."

Anderson agreed, nodding.

HELEN MIRREN SAYS ROMANCE WITH LIAM NEESON WAS REAL BUT THEY 'WERE NOT MEANT TO BE TOGETHER'

Neeson continued, hinting that whatever's happening between them isn't being forced. "It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did."

Fans were quick to root for the romance between the co-stars in the comments section on Instagram.

"I really want them to be a couple," one fan wrote.

Another comment read, "They really do look great together."

Others continued to cheer them on, with one person writing, "Go for it. They make a good couple."

Neither star confirmed nor denied a romance.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for both Anderson and Neeson for comment.

Their rumored romance comes after they stepped out on the red carpet for their new movie, "The Naked Gun."

The former "Baywatch" star was spotted kissing Neeson on the cheek, as the actor held his co-star tight during the film premiere in London, England.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Anderson wore a purple strapless gown, while Neeson sported a loose gray suit as the two were all smiles and gazed at one another.

Anderson and Neeson have both kept their dating lives relatively private in recent years, but their public appearances have sparked a flurry of speculation online.

The former Playboy model has been married five times. Her first husband was Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons. She had a short marriage to Kid Rock, then married Rick Salomon, divorced him, and married him again before they split for good. Her most recent marriage, with her bodyguard, Day Hayhurst, ended in 2021.

The "Taken" actor was previously married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her unexpected death at age 45 in 2009. The couple shared two sons, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A year and a half after Richardson's death, Neeson began dating British publicist Freya St Johnston, but the pair split in 2012 after two years together.

Before Neeson met Richardson, the actor was previously in a relationship with Julia Roberts after they co-starred in 1987's "Satisfaction," when she was 19 and he was 35. He was also rumored to have dated Barbra Streisand, Janice Dickinson, Helen Mirren and the late Sinéad O'Connor.