'Titanic' star Kate Winslet reveals what made Leonardo DiCaprio cry while filming 'Revolutionary Road'

Kate Winslet is sharing the unique gifts she and Leonardo DiCaprio exchanged and the touching story behind them.

During a recent interview for the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which hit newsstands on August 8th, Winslet discussed her friendship with DiCaprio and how they became closer while filming 2008's "Revolutionary Road."

The actress told the outlet she had a dream while making the movie in which she gifted DiCaprio a paperweight engraved with "Wherever you go, I will go too," and that he gifted her a ring with the same words engraved on it.

"I told him the dream, and he cried," she said. "Let’s say he was very moved. And at the end of the shoot, we’d gone and done it for each other."

Winslet and DiCaprio first met on the set of the 1997 film "Titanic," in which they played lovers Rose and Jack. They went on to work together a second time a decade later, when they starred as a husband and wife pair living in the 1950s in "Revolutionary Road."

The two have remained close friends since filming "Titanic," with Winslet telling Harper's Bazaar, "I’ve known Leo longer than I’ve known my children and my husband!"

Winslet, 48, and DiCaprio, 49, shot to international stardom following the release of the 1997 film, with the movie earning an Academy Award for "Best Picture." Winslet earned a "Best Actress" nomination. The new level of fame was something Winslet had to get used to, telling the outlet she would often climb over the fence in her garden and have dinner with her neighbor to avoid paparazzi, admitting the intense scrutiny affected her health.

"There was a lot of bullying of me that went on in the media, and that did get to me," she said. "Look at all those years in my twenties when I was all sorts of different shapes and sizes."

These days, the "Mare of Easttown" star has fully embraced her body. In her latest project, Winslet tackles the role of Lee Miller, a model turned war correspondent, who covered events such as the invasion of Normandy and the atrocities taking place at the concentration camps during World War II.

Winslet revealed she stopped exercising in preparation for the role, and told crew members who told her she might want to cover her "belly rolls" that she was deliberately showing them off.

"I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles'," she said. "I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate."

The actress has previously spoken about choosing to continue to appear in nude scenes despite the body shaming she experienced early on in her career, explaining she has developed a thicker skin.

In a September 2023 interview with Vogue, the star of "The Reader" shared how happy she is to know that young actors today don't have to deal with the same pressure she faced to stay thin for the cameras.

"Young actresses now - f--- me - they are unafraid. It makes me so proud," she told Vogue. "And I think, Yes, all the s--- flinging, all the struggle, all the using my voice for years, often being finger-pointed at and laughed at - I don’t give a s---! It was all bloody worth it. Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s."