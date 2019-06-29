Luke Perry’s daughter says 'Riverdale' cast has been 'so supportive' following her father’s death

It appears Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie has a friend in the cast of the hit CW show “Riverdale.”

The 19-year-old, who is currently in Malawi doing volunteer work, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to host a Q&A session, per People.

At one point, a user asked if the cast of “Riverdale” has been supportive since her father’s death. Perry, who played Archie Andrews’ [KJ Apa] dad in the popular show, died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

LUKE PERRY, STAR OF 'BEVERLY HILLS, 90210' AND 'RIVERDALE,' DEAD AT 52

“Everybody, cast and crew, has been so supportive and amazing. I love those guys,” she answered, according to the magazine. “I’m closer to some than others, but if I needed anything, I could go to any of them."

The teen later opened up about whether seeing her father get so much press following his death has made things easier or harder from her.

LUKE PERRY’S DAUGHTER SAYS SHE’S MISSING ACTOR ‘A LITTLE EXTRA TODAY’ WEEKS AFTER HIS DEATH

“Harder,” she wrote. “It’s a reminder but it’s also something new. I think people forget or don’t realize that in my lifetime he wasn’t famous the way he was during the ‘90210’ era. By the time I was old enough to understand all that, he wasn’t as in the spotlight as he is now.”

She added: “And I wasn’t at all public or looked at. So I’m seeing all that stuff for the first time. The shock of all that is new.”

The Q&A session came after Sophie revealed the late actor was buried in an eco-friendly “mushroom burial suit,” one of the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star’s final wishes, she said in May.