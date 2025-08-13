Expand / Collapse search
Leonardo DiCaprio admits deep regret over passing on major Hollywood movie

Oscar winner tells director Paul Thomas Anderson that turning down lead in 1997 film was his biggest career mistake

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Titanic director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie Video

Titanic director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie

James Cameron told Fox News Digital Leonardo DiCaprio almost passed on playing Jack Dawson in "Titanic" because he thought the role was too easy.

Leonardo DiCaprio may have one of the most celebrated careers in Hollywood – but even the Oscar winner admits he has regrets. 

During a conversation for Esquire with acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, DiCaprio opened up about the one missed role that still haunts him: the lead in 1997’s "Boogie Nights" that ultimately went to Mark Wahlberg.

In the interview, Anderson, who directed the film, asked DiCaprio about any regrets he has about his career, and he answered, "I’ll say it even though you’re here: My biggest regret is not doing ‘Boogie Nights.' It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece."

Leonardo DiCaprio in dark collared shirt

Leonardo DiCaprio on the cover of Esquire. (Esquire/Paul Thomas Anderson)

As he acknowledged the irony of sharing his biggest Hollywood regret with the director behind the film, DiCaprio added, "It’s ironic that you’re the person asking that question, but it’s true."

"Boogie Nights" went on to earn critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award nominations, as it launched Wahlberg’s acting career and further solidified Anderson’s place in the industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio sits on lawn chair

Leonardo DiCaprio regrets not taking this one Hollywood role. (Esquire/Paul Thomas Anderson)

Wahlberg previously reflected on the film’s legacy, confessing in 2017 that he hoped "God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I've made some poor choices in my past. ‘Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top of the list."

Mark Wahlberg in "Boogie Nights" film.

Actor Mark Wahlberg on the set of the movie "Boogie Nights," circa 1997. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He later clarified the comments to People, explaining, "I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope He has a sense of humor because I maybe made some decisions that may not be OK with him."

Mark Wahlberg in workout clothes

Mark Wahlberg has insinuated in the past that he regrets taking the role in "Boogie Nights." (Getty Images)

The married father of four was additionally asked at the time if he would take on a similar role if offered. Unfortunately for fans of "Boogie Nights," he said that it probably wouldn’t make his wife, Rhea Durham, or their kids very happy.

Set in the heart of California’s San Fernando Valley in 1977, "Boogie Nights" follows Eddie Adams, Wahlberg’s character, a teenage busboy whose life takes a dramatic turn when he’s discovered by porn director Jack Horner, played by Burt Reynolds. 

Under Horner’s wing, Eddie is reborn as adult film star Dirk Diggler — a character whose rise and fall exposes the dark underbelly of the industry and the price of fame.

DiCaprio is gearing up for the release of his film "One Battle After Another," set to be released this September. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

