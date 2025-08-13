Leonardo DiCaprio admits deep regret over passing on major Hollywood movie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio may have one of the most celebrated careers in Hollywood – but even the Oscar winner admits he has regrets.

During a conversation for Esquire with acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, DiCaprio opened up about the one missed role that still haunts him: the lead in 1997’s "Boogie Nights" that ultimately went to Mark Wahlberg.

In the interview, Anderson, who directed the film, asked DiCaprio about any regrets he has about his career, and he answered, "I’ll say it even though you’re here: My biggest regret is not doing ‘Boogie Nights.' It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece."

As he acknowledged the irony of sharing his biggest Hollywood regret with the director behind the film, DiCaprio added, "It’s ironic that you’re the person asking that question, but it’s true."

"Boogie Nights" went on to earn critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award nominations, as it launched Wahlberg’s acting career and further solidified Anderson’s place in the industry.

Wahlberg previously reflected on the film’s legacy, confessing in 2017 that he hoped "God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I've made some poor choices in my past. ‘Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top of the list."

He later clarified the comments to People, explaining, "I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope He has a sense of humor because I maybe made some decisions that may not be OK with him."

The married father of four was additionally asked at the time if he would take on a similar role if offered. Unfortunately for fans of "Boogie Nights," he said that it probably wouldn’t make his wife, Rhea Durham, or their kids very happy.

Set in the heart of California’s San Fernando Valley in 1977, "Boogie Nights" follows Eddie Adams, Wahlberg’s character, a teenage busboy whose life takes a dramatic turn when he’s discovered by porn director Jack Horner, played by Burt Reynolds.

Under Horner’s wing, Eddie is reborn as adult film star Dirk Diggler — a character whose rise and fall exposes the dark underbelly of the industry and the price of fame.

DiCaprio is gearing up for the release of his film "One Battle After Another," set to be released this September.