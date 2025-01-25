Mark Wahlberg's wife 'dove under the covers' when she saw actor's shaved head for bald role in 'Flight Risk'

Mark Wahlberg shared his wife Rhea Durham's stunned reaction after the actor shaved his head to play his balding character in the new movie "Flight Risk."

During a recent interview with "Extra," the 53-year-old actor explained that he opted to go partially hairless rather than wear a bald cap for his role in the Mel Gibson-directed action thriller.

"I don't want to sit there and wait two hours in the chair putting on a bald cap and then gluing pieces of hair on and then having to get touch-ups," Wahlberg said. "Like, shave it, be done with it, you know, trim it in the morning because the stubble grows through, so just shave it down and then be able to be free all day."

Though Wahlberg was satisfied with his decision, he recalled that Durham, 46, was shocked when she first saw his new appearance.

MARK WAHLBERG ADMITS HE ALWAYS FALLS ASLEEP DURING A CERTAIN BEDTIME ROUTINE WITH WIFE

"She dove under the covers, bro," Wahlberg said with a laugh.

"She was like ‘Aaah, get out of here,’ but then she got used to it," he added. "She thought it was cool after a while."

Wahlberg and Durham, who tied the knot in 2009, share daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15, and sons Michael, 18 and Brendan, 16.

"The most priceless thing was seeing my wife's face when I took my hat off after getting the hair cut for work that day." — Mark Wahlberg

In June, Wahlberg revealed his shaved head for the first time in a photo that he shared on Instagram.

"No bald cap for me," he captioned an image of himself with his hairstylist. "We go all in."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

During a June interview with People magazine, Wahlberg detailed how he achieved his character's look.

"I shaved the middle and left the horseshoe around the sides," he told the outlet. "They would shave the top as close to the scalp as possible every day, obviously, because we didn't have any stubble or anything. So I just hid it with a hat."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But the most priceless thing was seeing my wife's face when I took my hat off after getting the hair cut for work that day," Wahlberg said at the time.

While speaking with "Extra," Wahlberg remembered that he became so comfortable with the hair cut that he sometimes "forgot about it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was at a UFC event and I showed up on the Jumbotron and I had a hat on," the two-time Oscar nominee said. "I was just about to pull my hat off to just salute everybody out of respect and I realized that I had it on."

"And then my son tried to rip it off," Wahlberg recalled. "I was like, ‘Dude, you can’t show the hair right now because I don't want to blow it for the movie.'"

"I wanted the first time for people to see it in the context of the film, whether it was [in] the trailer or the film itself."

Along with Wahlberg, "Flight Risk" also stars Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace. A plot synopsis for the movie reads, "A U.S. marshal boards a small plane to transfer a government witness to New York. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions start to rise as not everyone on the flight is who they appear to be."

"Flight Risk" was released in theaters on Jan. 24.