Couples

Lenny Kravitz admits he's celibate as he waits for the right woman: 'It's a spiritual thing'

'Fly Away' singer Lenny Kravitz hasn't been in a serious relationship in nine years

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Lenny Kravitz revealed he's waiting for the right woman.

Kravitz, 60, hasn't been in a serious relationship for nine years and is sticking to his decision to remain celibate until he finds the right person.

"It’s a spiritual thing," he told The Guardian.

Lenny Kravitz at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Lenny Kravitz says he's been celibate as he waits for the right woman. (Getty Images)

However, Kravitz believes he might struggle in a relationship after nine years of being single.

"I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live," he told the outlet.

He's still looking for the right woman though.

"It's hard not to look," Kravitz revealed during a recent appearance on "CBS Mornings." "You know when you desire something, you're looking for it, right? But I find that when you don't look is when you find it.

"And I'm at a place where I've said this for several years, ‘I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm ready,'" he added. "I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I've never felt how I feel now."

Lenny Kravitz poses at the Golden Globes

Lenny Kravitz has been single for nine years. (Getty Images)

Kravitz first spoke openly about celibacy in 2008.

"[It's] just a promise I made until I get married," he told Maxim at the time. "Where I'm at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit.

"It usually trips them out, but that's the way it's going to be," Kravitz added. "I'm looking at the big picture."

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet with their daughter

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet share a daughter, Zoë Kravitz. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While Kravitz is looking for love now, he once found it with ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The couple were married from 1987 until 1993. 

Kravitz and Bonet share a daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Lenny Kravitz and Vanessa Paradis attend an event

Lenny Kravitz and Vanessa Paradis, pictured in 1994, dated after the singer's divorce. (Getty Images)

Since his split from Bonet, Kravitz has been linked to a handful of famous women, including Adriana Lima, Nicole Kidman and Vanessa Paradis.

