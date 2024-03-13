Expand / Collapse search
Zoë Kravitz roasts Lenny Kravitz at his Walk of Fame ceremony

He joins the likes of Michael Jackson, Steven Spielberg and more of Hollywood's biggest names of past and present with a Walk of Fame star

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday was full of A-list guests, heartfelt speeches and a fair share of roasts. 

The "Aren't You Gonna Go My Way" crooner received the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to People. 

Lenny's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, was in attendance with her fiancé, Channing Tatum. In addition to being a guest, Zoë took to the podium to share a loving speech about her father, with hilarious jokes intertwined. 

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Zoë Kravitz roasted her father's fashion during her speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Lenny is known for his edgy look, notably the see-through shirts he is often spotted wearing. Zoë took a moment during her speech to point out the revealing shirts her father frequently fashions. 

"We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways," Zoë said during her speech. "I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art," she said, then paused. "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts," the "Batman" actress quipped. 

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington laughing

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington both broke into laughter at the singers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," Zoë joked. "And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I got to say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing."

Zoë then switched to a more serious tone with the loving words she shared about her famous father.

"What’s cool about you is not what people think is cool about you," the "Divergent" star said. "Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts. It comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love."

"You absolutely devour life. You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art," Zoë continued.

Actor Denzel Washington also took center stage at the ceremony to talk about his longtime friend. Like Zoë, Washington also had moments of seriousness and silliness during his speech.

Lenny Kravitz Walk of Fame star

Lenny Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

"Every time I shake hands like this with Lenny, I always have my eyes open, because once he had a ring on, a thumb ring, and we went to shake hands, and he busted my thumb open," Washington said in the opening of his speech. "He’s more than a friend, more than a brother. We’re twins, we just don’t look alike. We’ve had a close brothership friendship for … 30 years," the actor continued. 

Washington also pulled from Webster's dictionary as he talked about the definition of "friendship."

"A person who one knows, and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual relations," the actor read. At this point, Washington paused and looked over at Kravitz, and said a joking voice, "Well …," which led both men to break out in laughter.

The star belonging to the four-time Grammy winner can be found in front of the Capital Records building in Los Angeles.

