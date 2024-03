Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde made jaws drop when she went braless under a sheer bodysuit on the red carpet at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris. Wilde paired the bodysuit with a brown pencil skirt, and accessorized with black tights, brown opera gloves, a brown belt and sunglasses.

The actress and director went through a very public breakup with her longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. They finalized their custody agreement three years later, in September 2023. She then dated singer Harry Styles from January 2021 to November 2022, after they met on the set of "Don't Worry Darling."

Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis and daughter Daisy. In a recent interview with People, Wilde opened up about her two kids, saying that "we have so much fun," and said one of their favorite activities as a family is singing karaoke.

"My go-to changes. It changes a lot. Right now we have a lot of Taylor Swift happening in our house," she said about her song choice. "It's wall-to-wall Taylor and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. And now Daisy has brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first."

Jennifer Lawrence

Dior ambassador Jennifer Lawrence wore a three-piece charcoal suit to the fashion house's runway show during Paris Fashion Week. She spiced up the look by going shirtless under the vest, fully embracing the plunging neckline.

Lawrence, who is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, walked the carpet solo. She recently spoke about their wedding weekend during an interview at the Golden Globes, where she called the experience "awful."

The actress recalled spending the whole time worrying about whether her guests were having fun, and not having any fun herself. She even asked Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner, because she felt he didn't want to be there. Lawrence told E! News that having him leave "genuinely made [her] feel better."

"I'll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying. They're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine,'" she told People on the carpet. "My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died."

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz also got daring with her appearance at the Saint Laurent fashion show, wearing a sheer knee-length brown dress with a black belt around her waist. She paired the look with diamond earrings, and wore her hair in a slicked back bun.

The "Big Little Lies" star and her fiancé, actor Channing Tatum, were photographed in October in their Halloween costumes, with Kravitz sporting her engagement ring in public for the first time.

When speaking to GQ in November 2022, Kravitz explained their decision to keep their relationship private, saying it was important for them to do that "so that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

"He’s just a wonderful human," she explained. "He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista wore an all-black ensemble to the Saint Laurent fashion show. She walked the carpet in a black coat with a black turtleneck underneath and black tights.

The supermodel was recently announced as one of the faces of Donna Karen New York's relaunch, along with Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow and a few others.

When speaking with People in February, Evangelista explained she enjoys working with Donna Karen, because "Donna believed more in women than anybody" and "you can be whoever you want to be in her clothes."

"I remember the pep talks before the fashion shows," she explained. "The backstage felt more personal. She would try to instill this confidence in us, but once you were wearing her clothes, you didn’t need it. Donna’s been part of the milestone moments that I’ve had."

Kate Moss

Kate Moss walked the red carpet at the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a double-breasted black fur coat, wearing her hair in a bun.

The supermodel recently celebrated her 50th birthday, telling The Sunday Times in September she is in denial about the milestone. She joked with the outlet, "No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."

Moss told the outlet she continues to go out as she gets older, but now follows a strict bedtime.

"I’m not really into it. I do get Fomo [fear of missing out] sometimes, like, ‘Oh, I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody,’" she explained. "When I do go out I leave at midnight — that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense. After that [time], people start repeating themselves. So then I go home."