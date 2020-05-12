Lena Dunham addresses 'awkward' Brad Pitt kissing photo

Lena Dunham is clearing the air.

The 33-year-old appeared on Monday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" where she addressed an "awkward" moment she had with Brad Pitt at the London premiere of "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" last July.

At the time, cameras caught Dunham clinging to the 56-year-old actor and appearing to go in for a kiss.

“I don’t know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us,” Dunham said, according to Page Six.

She continued: “Well, the way the Internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress … I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend.”

The "Girls" creator noted that later that night Pitt "knew" she "felt nervous," so he took Dunham into a room where the pair "secretly ate pizza."

Dunham added that she told Pitt she liked his ring and he ended up giving it to her.

"And every time I wear it, something amazing happens," she said.

The actress also recalled working with Pitt, who won an Oscar for his role in the Quentin Tarantino-directed movie.

“I actually had the pleasure of knowing him a little bit previously, so I wasn’t going in totally blind," Dunham said. "But when I showed up to set, I didn’t have some major megastar part, I was in a really great ensemble of girls so, I didn’t expect … I expected, you know, a friendly hello from Brad. And I think what happened was the best thing that’s maybe ever happened to me.

“He was doing a scene where he was parking a car and he’s supposed to get out and look around and he looked around and saw me at the edge of frame and came over and picked me up and spun me around,” she remembered. “And it was like … it was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, ‘Would you care to dance?'”

Dunham gushed that Pitt is "a truly kind person who can read the room."

"I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine, and he made me feel pretty cool," she said.