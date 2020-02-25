What's leaving and what's coming to Hulu in March 2020?

With each passing month comes the addition and subtraction of content from streaming services like Hulu, and March 2020 is no exception.

This month will not only see important additions to the streaming service such as all three "Free Willy" movies, "Swingers" and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Season 17, but some original content as well.

In March, politically savvy viewers will be treated to a Hulu Original documentary "Hillary," which follows the life of Hillary Rodham Clinton, including never-before-seen footage from her 2016 presidential campaign. Those who want more of an escape from reality will be treated to "Into The Dark: Crawlers," a series about a group of unlikely friends saving their town from a horde of body-switching aliens.

CLINTON SIGNALS SHE’D SUPPORT FORMER RIVAL SANDERS IF HE’S NOMINATED

To help people plan their March binge schedule, below is a rundown of just some of the content coming to and leaving Hulu this month:

COMING TO HULU

March 1

"OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes!" Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

"50/50" (2011)

"Abduction" (2011)

"Blue City" (1986)

"Cantinflas" (2014)

"Charlotte’s Web" (1973)

"Danny Roane: First Time Director" (2007)

"Deck the Halls" (2011)

"Destiny Turn on the Radio" (1995)

"Eyes of an Angel" (1994)

"Foxfire" (1996)

"Free Willy" (1993)

"Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home" (1995)

"Free Willy 3: The Rescue" (1997)

"Friends with Kids" (2012)

"Furry Vengeance" (2010)

"Good Morning, Killer" (2011)

"Good Will Hunting" (1997)

"Hide" (2011)

"Hornet’s Nest" (2012)

"Innocent" (2011)

"The Interview" (2014)

"Lady in a Cage" (1964)

"Leap Year" (2010)

"Major League II" (1994)

"Man on a Ledge" (2012)

"Natural Born Killers" (1994)

"Night of the Living Dead" (2006)

"Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection" (2012)

"Richard the Lionheart" (2013)

"Ricochet" (2011)

"Righteous Kill" (2009)

"Silent Tongue" (1993)

"Silent Witness" (2011)

"Standing in the Shadows of Motown" (2002)

"Swingers" (1996)

"Tenderness" (2009)

"The Cooler" (2003)

"The Descent" (2005)

"The Descent: Part 2" (2010)

"The Skull" (1965)

"Up in the Air" (2009)

"Wayne’s World" (1993)

"Kinsey" (2004)

"Notes on a Scandal" (2005)

"Waiting to Exhale" (1995)

March 3

"Breeders," Series Premiere (FX)

"Real Housewives of New York City," Season 11 (Bravo)

March 4

"The Men Who Stare at Goats" (2010)

March 5

"Devs," Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

"Dave," Series Premiere (FX)

March 6

"Hillary," Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

"Into The Dark: Crawlers," Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

"Cake," Season 2 Premiere (FX)

"Better Things," Season 4 Premiere (FX)

"Knives and Skin" (2019)

March 7

"The Most Dangerous Animal of All," Docuseries Premiere (FX)

March 9

"Monos" (2019)

March 11

"Fire Force," Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 13

"Love Island: Australia," Complete Season 2 (ITV)

March 14

"Keeping up with the Kardashians," Complete Season 17 (E!)

March 15

"4 Lovers" (2013)

"Always Shine" (2016)

"Hello I Must Be Going" (2012)

March 17

"Attack on Titan," Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

March 18

"Little Fires Everywhere," Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

March 19

"Motherland," Series Premiere (Freeform)

"Pet Sematary" (2019)

KIM KARDASHIAN WOWS FANS WITH TINY STRING BIKINI PHOTOS: 'UNREAL'

March 20

"Big Time Adolescence" (2020)

"Real Housewives of Potomac," Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

March 23

"After School Dice Club," Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

"Kemonomichi," Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

"A Good Old Fashioned Orgy" (2011)

March 26

"Brown Girl Begins" (2018)

March 27

"Baghdad Central," Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

"Fairy Gone," Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 28

"Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth," Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 29

"Archer," Complete Season 10 (FX)

March 30

"IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020" Special (FOX)

"Santee" (1975)

March 31

"Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align)," Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

"Pawparazzi" (2019)

LEAVING HULU

March 31

"Awakening the Zodiac" (2017)

"Bachelor Party" (1984)

"Barbie A Fashion Fairytale" (2010)

"Barbie and the Diamond Castle" (2008)

"Big Fish" (2003)

"Blood Diamond" (2006)

"Bug" (1975)

"Captivity" (2007)

"Dangerous Curves" (1989)

"Dancer" (2016)

"Downfall Racer" (1969)

"Dracula 3000" (2004)

"Drop Dead Sexy" (2006)

"Eyes Wide Shut" (1999)

"Fallen" (2017)

"Fathers and Daughters" (2016)

"The French Connection" (1971)

"The Ghoul" (2016)

"Girl in Progress" (2012)

"Gone" (2012)

"Grace Unplugged" (2013)

"Gridiron Gang" (2006)

"Habit" (2017)

"Jigsaw" (2017)

"Little Richard" (2000)

"Meet Joe Black" (1998)

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" (1995)

"Mimic" (1997)

"Mud" (2013)

"Music from Another Room" (1998)

"Mystery Team" (2009)

"Pacific Heights" (1990)

"Pi" (2007)

"P2" (1998)

"Precious" (2009)

"Project Eden" (2017)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Renoir" (2013)

"Some Kind of Wonderful" (1987)

"Suburbicon" (2017)

"Swimming with Sharks" (1995)

"Tangerines" (2015)

"Two Family House" (2000)

"When Harry Met Sally" (1989)