Kim Kardashian wows fans with tiny string bikini photos: 'Unreal'

Kim Kardashian hasn't met a teeny bikini she didn't like.

The 39-year-old reality TV star set the Internet ablaze on Wednesday when she shared two photos of herself rocking a black string bikini.

In the sultry snapshots, which were taken by Kardashian's husband Kanye West, the KKW Beauty and Skims mogul is seen posing on the beach wearing the tiny two-piece along with a choker necklace featuring a large, gold cross.

The mom of four also opted for a smokey makeup look and kept her hair down.

"Valentine’s Surprise Getaway 📷 [photos by] Kanye," Kardashian captioned the series of pictures.

Fans, including the TV personality's famous pals, were quick to comment on the photos.

"Whoa," model Winnie Harlow wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji.

"You've ended me," said Noah Cyrus.

"Unreal," another person wrote.

"Wow goddess," someone added.

Others praised West, 42, for his photography skills.

"Kanye is a good photographer," one social media user said, and another commented: "Kanye takes the best photos."

According to People, Kardashian has been working out with trainer Melissa Alcantara since 2017. Last November, the reality star revealed that she has a “major goal” for her body by the time her 40th birthday comes around in October.