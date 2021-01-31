Leah Remini reveals 16-year-old daughter helps her be more 'woke,' champion social, racial and climate causes

Leah Remini revealed that her daughter has inspired her to be more "woke" and adopt causes on social media.

The "Scientology and the Aftermath" star appeared for a virtual interview with Drew Barrymore for her daytime talk show where the duo discussed motherhood during the pandemic.

Remini noted that her 16-year-old finds "nothing interesting" about her, but notes that she’s not like other stereotypical, angsty, anti-parent teens. Remini explained that her daughter is very loving toward her and often finds social causes for her mom to champion to her sizeable social media audience.

"She sends me things that I should be posting on social media about systemic racism, social injustice," Remini explained. "[She’s] constantly saying, ‘mom, you need to be doing this,’ I need less plastics in this house… She’s very conscious and that’s why she gets away with being 16 to her mom."

Barrymore noted that the youth of today is far more engaged in activism and community building, despite stereotypes that they’re constantly on their phones and engrossed in their own social media bubbles. The "Never Been Kissed" star even revealed that her 8-year-old daughter was canvassing in her building earlier this year.

"I sometimes wish that we could be raising kids with playing until the street lights go on and no social media, but that’s just not the world we live in," the host explained. "I do think a trade-off is this wokeness, this awareness that’s incredible."

"I wasn’t thinking about these things when I was her age," Remini joked. "I was thinking about Jordash and Sergio Valente."

She continued: "So the fact that they are now aware of the world around them and they are… To me, it makes me so proud to know that she’s somebody who cares about what’s happening in the world, that isn’t just about her world, that she can affect change."

The stars concluded by agreeing that their children will continue to teach them things as they continue to raise them.