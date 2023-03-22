Lea Michele's son, 2, at hospital for 'scary health issue,' 'Funny Girl' star says

Lea Michele apologized to fans on Wednesday, explaining she would be missing two "Funny Girl" Broadway performances because of her 2-year-old son’s "scary health issue."

"I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today," the "Glee" star, who has been starring in the Broadway revival of the 1964 musical, wrote on her Instagram stories Wednesday. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

She added, "I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," along with a photo of her clasping his arm while he laid in a bed with a stuffed animal.

Michele did not share any further details about her son's health. Fox News Digital has reached out to the actress' rep for comment.

Michele, 36, has been playing Fanny Brice at the August Wilson Theatre since last September, taking over for Beanie Feldman.

"Funny Girl" confirmed that Michele would miss both the matinée and evening performances on Wednesday and Julie Benko would take over for her.

Michele has extended her run in the musical, expecting to stay on until it closes this September.

She is also expected to perform in a one-night-only reunion of "Ragtime" next Monday at the Minskoff Theatre.

The 36-year-old and husband Zandy Reich recently celebrated their fourth anniversary, and she gave birth to their son Ever in August 2020.

The actress shared a photo of her walking alongside Ever last month in a tropical location last month with the caption "family getaway."

Last September, she shared a photo of Ever with his backpack on for his first day of school.

"September 6th was Evers first day of little school," she wrote. "It was a big day for our family. We packed his tiny bag and took pictures together in the morning. Hours later I would be performing on Broadway as Fanny Brice for the first time.

"It was a big day for our little family," she continued. "He didn’t know what I had ahead for me that day. And he won’t understand a lot of this for a while. But the great @reneeelisegoldsberry told me the other day that the blessings and gifts we receive in our life aren’t just for us but for our children."

She added, "So this is for you Ever. All of it. Always."

Michele detailed her "very scary" pregnancy to Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2021, saying she had difficulty conceiving after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and bled heavily during her first trimester, which forced her to stay on bedrest.

At her 20-week appointment, doctors said they were concerned about Ever's health.

"I finally announced I was pregnant, and I still was uncertain if the pregnancy was going to last,' she said at the time. "Oh my God, I'm going to cry. I just woke up and I was like, 'I just want to be a mom right now. I want this time.' It was the lowest I've been in my entire life."

Soon after Ever was born, they were told he was healthy.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she captioned her first photo of Ever a week after his birth, showing the couple clasping his little foot.