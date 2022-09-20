Expand / Collapse search
Lea Michele goes viral on TikTok, makes fun of herself for 'not being able to read' rumor

The 'Glee' star channeled her inner Kim Kardashian in the viral TikTok

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
After years of combating rumors that she cannot read,  "Glee" actress Lea Michele decided to get in on the joke by posting a TikTok.

In a viral TikTok that actually originates from an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" Michele is seen mouthing what Kim Kardashian originally says to Joe Francis in a moment of panic, with the sentence, "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok," appearing on the screen.

Lea Michele pretended to call her best friend, Jonathan Groff in a viral TikTok trend, for help reading comments on her latest TikTok.

Lea Michele pretended to call her best friend, Jonathan Groff in a viral TikTok trend, for help reading comments on her latest TikTok. (Bruce Glikas)

LEA MICHELE HIT WITH MORE BAD BEHAVIOR CLAIMS FROM CO-STARS FOLLOWING HER PUBLIC APOLOGY

Michele is referencing her best friend and fellow actor, Jonathan Groff. 

The previous day, Michele posted her very first TikTok, where she dueted a creator who had used a sound of Michele singing "Don't Rain on my Parade" from "Funny Girl" in an episode of her show, "Glee." 

Michele is currently starring in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl" where she plays the lead role, Fanny Brice, but was forced to take a hiatus after only a few days on stage due to contracting COVID-19.

Lea Michele pictured here performing in Broadways, "Funny Girl" as Fanny Brice, had to take leave just days after beginning her role due to testing positive for COVID-19. 

Lea Michele pictured here performing in Broadways, "Funny Girl" as Fanny Brice, had to take leave just days after beginning her role due to testing positive for COVID-19.  (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Michele previously told the Associated Press that this is a role she has always yearned to play - and she had a taste of when she was on "Glee."

"I’ve always wanted to play this role. But I know that I couldn’t have played it at any other point in my entire life. I think that it’s the experiences. It’s what I’ve been through in my life," she said.

Lea Michele has acknowledged in the past that she can, in fact, read.

Lea Michele has acknowledged in the past that she can, in fact, read. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Award Productions)

