Lea Michele's 'Glee' co-star Matthew Morrison reacts to her alleged toxic behavior on set

Lea Michele's former "Glee" co-star and ex, Matthew Morrison, is speaking out about the multiple allegations that she displayed toxic behavior on the set of the former television show.

The actor, 41, appeared on FUBAR Radio's "Access All Areas" show, where he was asked about Michele's alleged bad behavior, which was exposed last month by another one of the show's stars, Samantha Marie Ware.

In the episode, which airs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Morrison called the drama a "distraction of the bigger issues" going on in the world at the moment, according to Page Six.

He then seemingly threw some shade Michele's way while managing to neither confirm nor deny the accusations.

"You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around," he said. "That's all I'm going to say on that."

It was the first time Morrison has spoken out about the slew of allegations raised against Michele. The actress previously revealed in her memoir "Brunette Ambition" that she and Morrison dated years ago.

The drama began back in May, when Michele tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, prompting Marie Ware, a black woman, to air her frustrations about her own experiences working with the actress.

Marie Ware, 28, slammed Michele on Twitter for causing "traumatic" memories for her on the set of "Glee" and making her life during the filming of Season 6 a "living hell."

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” she wrote. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--- IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Michele said she was sorry for causing Ware any harm.

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," Michele said. "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face."

Her statement continued: "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

Michele concluded she is "learning" and vowed to "be better" in the future.

However, the situation escalated after Michele's apology when the "Scream Queens" actress was hit with more allegations of bad behavior from "Glee" star Heather Morris, who called her "unpleasant to work with." Broadway actor Gerard Canonico also dubbed Michele "nothing but a nightmare" while working with her on the set of Broadway's "Spring Awakening."