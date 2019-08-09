Lawsuit claims Wayne Newton's monkey bit 15-year-old girl during mansion tour

A Las Vegas woman is suing Wayne Newton for $15,000, alleging the crooner’s pet monkey bit her daughter during a visit to his mansion, according to a complaint filed Wednesday.

Jocelyne Urena claimed her daughter, who was 15 at the time, had to go to the hospital after the uncaged capuchin monkey bit her on the right wrist during a tour of Newton’s former Las Vegas mansion Casa de Shenandoah in 2017.

WAYNE NEWTON TELLS LAS VEGAS JURY HE FIRED SHOT AS BURGLARS FLED

Newton’s wife, Kathleen McCrone Newton, said a family business entity broke ties with the estate three months before the lawsuit claims the incident happened.

“We are not a party and have no idea what happened in October 2017,” Kathleen Newton said.

Urena’s lawyer said they weren’t sure if Newton or his family were present at the time Genevieve was bitten.

He added that she had to have follow-up treatments, counseling and has a scar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newton lived in the mansion for more than 40 years before he sold it in 2010. He kept other exotic animals at the estate, including flamingos, penguins a sloth and Arabian horses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.