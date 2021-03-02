Late-night hosts sound off on Golden Globes' lack of Black voting members, 2021 show

Late-night hosts like Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert sounded off on the 2021 Golden Globes’ diversity controversy one day after the award show aired.

During this year’s presentation, the stars took a back seat as the virtual show highlighted the ongoing diversity problem within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes for the awards. In the weeks leading up to the 78th annual Golden Globe awards, it came to light that there are no Black voting members of the HFPA. During the broadcast on NBC, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the organization to task over its lack of diversity. In addition, HFPA President Ali Sar, Vice President Helen Hoehne and former President Meher Tatna took time to address the issue as well.

During his opening monologue for "The Late Show" on Monday, host Colbert addressed the lack of Black voting members of the HFPA, noting that it has somewhat explained some of the choices made by the Globes in recent years.

"That explains why in past years they've given Globes to 'Green Book' and Hellmann's," he joked of the popular mayonnaise brand.

He continued: "Last night the Globes tried to remedy the problem by putting as many Black presenters on-screen as humanly possible. A bold effort but it kind of looked like an all-white high school trying to put together a yearbook that looked diverse."

The host also highlighted his musical director, Jon Batiste, who received an award for best original score for a motion picture thanks to his work on the animated movie "Soul." In congratulating the musician, Colbert managed to take one more shot at the HFPA.

"I'm so happy for Jon, I'm so grateful to work with him every day because a man with his talent can work anywhere except for, evidently, the Hollywood Foreign Press," he joked.

Noah also took time out of "The Daily Show" Monday to address the Golden Globes’ voting pool having no Black members.

"You know you've got representation problems when the Proud Boys have more Black members than you," he began his monologue.

However, he said he believes that, between the Golden Globes hosts, people on social media and HFPA members themselves talking about the issue during the broadcast, things will have to be fixed by next year.

"The good news is, you know they're going to fix the problem. Because can you imagine them coming back next year and being like, 'We are still working on finding a single Black person, if anyone out there knows a single Black person, give us their number,’" he joked.

The host also noted how much fun he had watching the virtual broadcast because it allowed viewers some insight into what the inside of celebrities’ homes look like. He particularly highlighted Jeff Daniels, whose background included a room with a lot of doors in it.

"Because I don't know if you noticed this, but there are like five doors in that room. And, think about this, we're only seeing one and a half walls. There could easily be 10 to 20 more doors," the host joked. "Some celebrities spend their money on fancy cars and jewelry. Jeff Daniels spends his money on doors… I respect that."

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, dedicated most of his opening monologue to skewering Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and other conservatives who attended this year’s Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC). However, he did manage to get in a light jab about the Globes’ diversity problem as well.

"The Golden Globes are the opposite of CPAC in every way, except that they don't have any Black people on the board. That's the only thing they have in common. Otherwise, they are very different," he said.

Late-night hosts weren’t the only ones critical of the HFPA’s lack of Black voting members. During the day on Monday, the Time’s Up organization issued letters to both the organization as well as NBCUniversal, which broadcast the Globes, calling for the problem to be fixed through more than a cosmetic change by 2022.