Time's Up slams Hollywood Foreign Press Association's response to lack of diversity as 'not a solution'

The Time’s Up organization is speaking out about what it deemed a lackluster response from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to its complete lack of Black members.

In the weeks leading up to the 78th annual Golden Globe awards, it came to light that there are no Black voting members of the HFPA. During the broadcast on NBC, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the organization to task over its lack of diversity. In addition, HFPA President Ali Sar, Vice President Helen Hoehne and former President Meher Tatna took time to address the issue as well.

However, Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up, didn’t mince words in letters addressed to the HFPA and NBCUniversal explaining that the organization doesn’t think the statements made by the group come anywhere close to adequately addressing the problem.

"The HFPA’s statements tonight and over the last several days indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the problems at hand. Your stated version of change is cosmetic - find Black people. That is not a solution," the letter from Tchen, which was provided to Fox News, reads. "The problems with the HFPA cannot be addressed simply by a search for new members who meet your self-declared membership criteria. That criteria reflects a fundamental lack of understanding of the problems at hand. Change only occurs from an awareness of larger cultural problems, as well as a long-term commitment to systemic change. The membership of a small, exclusive private association would generally not merit such broad concern. However, it is unquestionable that HFPA’s award show has an outsized impact on the entertainment industry and by extension our overall culture."

The letter to the HFPA concludes: "We listened tonight and hoped to hear the HFPA respond with some awareness that the industry wide discontent with your organization’s practices goes far beyond what you offered tonight and in the days preceding. What we had hoped you heard was that not having a Black member was a symptom of a problem, not just the problem itself."

The letter to NBCUniversal included similar sentiments about the HFPA’s diversity problem. However, it concludes with a plea to the network to acknowledge the credibility it lends to the group by broadcasting the Golden Globes.

"Much of the credibility of the Golden Globes is drawn from its affiliation with your network," the second letter reads. "NBCUniversal has a reputational interest in fixing these issues. To do so is consistent with your Chairman Brian Roberts’s commitment that the "company will try to play an integral role in driving lasting reform." As leaders of NBCUniversal television, your power as stakeholders makes you an effective force of change."

The letters were in response to the statement made by the trio of HFPA members at the Globes on Sunday, who were forced to address the issue amid a slew of criticism surrounding both the Golden Globes and other award shows for overlooking Black talent.

"We must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table, and we are going to make that happen," Tatna said at the show Sunday.