Late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman wins Emmy Award, wife accepts on his behalf after tragic death

The legacy of Chadwick Boseman continues to expand far past his time on this earth, as the "Black Panther" actor just won an Emmy Award posthumously.

Accepting the Creative Arts Emmy Award on his behalf was Taylor Simone Ledward, who the actor wed prior to succumbing to his battle with colon cancer in 2020.

Boseman, who solidified his career as a revered actor after earning significant praise for his role as King T'Challa or Black Panther in the beloved Marvel series of the same name, did not reveal his diagnosis with many, which lead to his death being quite a shock across Hollywood.

He earned the award for his role as T'Challa in the animated series, "What If…?" which showed what would have happened had T'Challa been taken from his home of Wakanda and raised as a Star-Lord.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN WINS POSTHUMOUS SAG AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR

According to Deadline, Ledward said during the acceptance speech, "When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new. You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored, and I am honored on his behalf."

Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Letitia Wright shared to her Instagram story an announcement of the actors earned accolade.

In addition to his posthumous Emmy, Boseman also won a SAG award and was nominated for an Academy Award.

A sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released this November.